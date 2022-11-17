MaxxDry Heavy-Duty Boot, Shoe, and Glove Dryer | $74 | 26% Off | Amazon

Sometimes the greatest inventions are the ones you never thought you’d need. Well, in the lands of inclement weather, things get nasty. Here in the Northeast, snowstorms, rain, and the dreaded “wintery mix” create dirty snow piles that last well into March. And if you have to trudge through it or clear the driveway, this heavy-duty boot dryer will do the trick. Stick your boots, shoes, or gloves atop the prongs and let the dryer work its magic. The machine heats to about 105°, and eliminates odors and potential mold that come with damp fabric. Most items will dry in under an hour—just in case you’re headed back out the door—and it won’t shrink or damage any type of fabric. Just warm, toasty shoes all winter long.