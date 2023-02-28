It's all consuming.
Subscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Kitchen

Drink From a Big Insulated Water Bottle That’s 38% Off

Save the planet. Drink from a big-big water bottle.

By
Erin O'Brien
This big 32 oz water bottle is insulated to keep your water cold.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

If you’re still buying a plastic water bottle every time you leave the house, we need to change that. We need to get you a Brita or a water filter or something. Even just this water bottle—a big, insulated 32 oz beaut—will help you keep hydrated in an eco-friendly manner.

Takeya Actives Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 32 oz | $25 | 38% Off | Amazon

The brand makes bigger water bottles (64 oz!) and smaller (18 oz), but 32 oz is perfect. This insulated beauty keeps your water cold as you hike, run errands, or laze about the house. Congrats: your bravery saved our planet.

HomeKitchen