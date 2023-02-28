Drink From a Big Insulated Water Bottle That’s 38% Off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

If you’re still buying a plastic water bottle every time you leave the house, we need to change that. We need to get you a Brita or a water filter or something. Even just this water bottle—a big, insulated 32 oz beaut—will help you keep hydrated in an eco-friendly manner.

Takeya Actives Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 32 oz | $25 | 38% Off | Amazon

The brand makes bigger water bottles (64 oz!) and smaller (18 oz), but 32 oz is perfect. This insulated beauty keeps your water cold as you hike, run errands, or laze about the house. Congrats: your bravery saved our planet.