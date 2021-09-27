Shredded Memory Foam Bamboo Pillows (Queen/2-Pack) | $38 | StackSocial



Ready for a good night’s sleep? Pick up a two-pack of these Shredded Memory Foam Bamboo Pillows, just $38 right now over at StackSocial. Each pillow has exactly what it says inside, with a hypoallergenic rayon bamboo cover for cooling, antimicrobial support. They can adapt to your body’s heat and movement throughout the night, so you don’t have to keep flipping the pillow over to get to the cool side — at least, that’s the plan, after all. The pillows also help to distribute your weight and relieve pressure points to keep you comfortable longer. Sounds like a dream, right? You’ll have to try them to find out, but this is a great price to take a gamble on.