It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Accessories

Draw Attention to Your Business With a Scrolling LED Sign for $54

Save $16 on a 15" by 4" LED display which you can customize.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Add custom text and patterns of whatever you want.
Add custom text and patterns of whatever you want.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Get the word out about your business. This scrolling LED sign can be customized to emit animated text and patterns. Perfect for bars and stores, especially those that get a lot of foot traffic passing by. The LED matrix uses over 2000 full-color RGB lamp beads that create high-intensity light while keeping power consumption to a minimum. The sign is IP66 waterproof so it can withstand the elements when displayed outdoors.

Rayhome Scrolling Bright Advertising LED Sign | $54 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The scrolling LED sign normally goes for $70. Right now, it’s both 14% off and a coupon is available on the item page to save an additional 10%, bringing the price down to just $54.

Advertisement