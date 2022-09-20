Echo Show 15 with Echo S how 5 (2nd Gen) | $250 | 25% Off | Amazon

One Echo Show is simply not enough! This duo is 25% off at Amazon, and works together to manage the complexities of everyday life. The Echo Show 15 is a sleek, wall-mountable screen that is perfect for families; keep grocery lists, schedules, and even play music as you groove around the family room. If the Echo Show 15 is in the living room, let Echo Show 5 be your bedside alarm clock—queue up a morning routine that plays your favorite song or control the room’s lights via Alexa. Stay connected and entertained with this smart home starter pack for just $250.