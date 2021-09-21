Knockout City (XBO/XSX) | $10 | Microsoft

How do you develop a fresh take on a genre as old as time? It’s not easy. Velan Studio has effectively made a shooter without it being a shooter by replacing guns with balls. The moment to moment gameplay feels like that of a third person arena shooter, but with the unique twist of it being a wacky dodgeball game with fun liberties such as being able to ball yourself up so your teammates can throw you at your enemy. It’s also worth mention the sound design is amazing. Nothing is more satisfying than hearing that echoing rubber bounce as you dome an opponent in their stupid face. Knockout City is free on GamePass with EA Play an is available to purchase for $10 on the Microsoft Store.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 07/20/2021 and updated with new information on 09/21/2021.