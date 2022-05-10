Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum | $380 | Amazon

Vacuuming is one of those chores that is absolutely essential, but annoying time-consuming, and frankly, we could all do without it. Well, the good news is that you can free yourself from the struggles of vacuuming with this Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum, which is down to $380 today. This model can not only vacuum but mop as well, has 2000PA suction power, can last up to 180 minutes on a single charge, and can save up to four different maps to make sure it’s vacuuming everything it needs to . You can even use Alexa to control it with your voice if you’re feeling especially fancy.