If you had to pay up for one of those high-end Toto Washlets you hesitated to use at that fancy Japanese restaurant, it would be the best money you ever spent. Fortunately, sub-$20, easy-to-install bidet attachments are a regular fixture on Kinja Deals.

Tushy seeks to bring bidets to the (m)asses, starting at $69 (nice), or as low as $50 from our Promotions Team [Sponsored], so what sets them apart?

Tushy offers two models of bidet, with the more expensive “Spa” option adding temperature control, which is the same main differentiator between models in most company’s lines. Tushy also offers a more rare and underrated angle adjustment switch- just because we’re all assholes doesn’t mean all our assholes are in the same place. Some of the more “premium” bidets in the competitive set offer dedicated nozzles for front cleaning, but those tend to go for more than the Spa.

Aesthetically, I prefer the squared off shape of Tushy to the oblong competition, and while the gold and black “noir” option is fun, a more subdued black and silver would be welcome.

I also have to give Tushy props for supporting Amazon Payments, but then dragged them hard for $8 shipping (to Brooklyn).

You should buy a bidet immediately, and treat yourself by buying one with temperature control. If you don’t want or need dedicated front cleaning, Tushy is a great option with its dedicated angle adjustment switch and subjectively better looks. Whatever you do, just buy one.