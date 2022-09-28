Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk | $250 | Best Buy



I’ve been working from home since early 2020. I sit at the same desk throughout my entire work day and then I tend to remain there while I play games on my PC in the evening. My back is practically glued to this chair. I got a massage last week and the therapist just said, “oh yeah your shoulders are super fucked.” She said that. And it’s true because I just sit hunched over this desk all day. It’s high time I get a standing desk like this one from Insignia. It’s adjustable so I can go back and forth between sitting and standing and it does so with electronic control. If your life sounds even remotely similar to mine, maybe we should both invest.