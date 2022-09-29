Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 Release) | $50 | Amazon

Amazon is now launching its 5 th generation version of its Alexa-enabled smart speaker, the Echo Dot. So what’s changed since the latest release? Well, as expected with every iteration, the sound quality is improved. The 5th gen Echo Dot achieves a better audio experience by delivering clearer vocals and deeper bass. Not as expected, the smart speaker now includes a new temperature sensor . This means you can set new routines to keep your home comfortable based on how warm or cold it’s gotten. Use it to start fans automatically or kick on the AC. It’s also got eero built-in which can add up to 1,000 sq ft of Wi-Fi coverage so long as it’s on a compatible eero network. Mesh wireless, baby! The new Echo Dot is going for $50 and is expected to release on October 20.