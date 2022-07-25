Geekom MiniAir 11 11th Gen Intel Celeron | $209 | Geekom | Promo Code geekdair



In the market for a PC that doesn’t take up much real estate on your desk? This little dude from Geekom will give you high performance in a small package. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro and is compatible with other operating systems like Linux, Android x86, and more. Both an HDMI and mini DP allow for easy dual screen use. It’s also got 8GB of memory and 256TB of storage. The mini PC is already $40 off but you can save an additional $30 when using the promo code geekdair at checkout.