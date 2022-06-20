Samsung is kicking off its seasonal sales event this week with some great opportunities for savings throughout the week. There will be new daily deals announced each day, but alo ng with that, Samsung has a number of great offers which will be in effect t hroughout the whole week. We’ve handpicked a few that will likely grab your attention.

Looking to upgrade that living room or basement TV, this year’s Class Q60B Smart TVs are discounted up to a few hundred bucks off. These QLED 4 K displays come in up to 85" which are marked down by $300 and go as small as $43 which are still a solid $50 off. The savings of the sizes between those vary within that range as well — like the 65" which is $100 off.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the 85" QLED 4K Smart TV (Class Q60B 2022) for $2000 at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission Save 13% BLOBLO Dog Car Seat Easy to install

Oxford cloth, keep the pets warm and comfortable, resistant to bite and durable. The seat belts keep your pet's safety, and do not worry about your pet disturb you while driving. Buy for $69 at Amazon Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is an impressive piece of hardware that can be folded outward, thereby increasing the viewing area of your screen by practically double other smartphones. And with less bezel and its camera underneath the display, your view goes completely uninterrupted. For the rest of the week, Samsung is offering a free Galaxy Watch4 with the purchase of its Galaxy Z Fold3. That’s a $250 value just thrown in.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G + Galaxy Watch4 from $1800 at Samsung

Advertisement

The Galaxy Flip3 is the same innovative tech you see with the Z Fold3 but in a much smaller profile reminiscent of flip phones from back in the day. Taking up minimal room in your pocket, but allowing for the full smartphone experience when in use with a full 6.7" display when unfolded. Even when folded up, convenience remains intact with a front screen to show notifications, the time, and other information without needing to open up the display. Right now, Samsung is throwing in a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with your purchase which works out to a savings of $150.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G + Galaxy Buds Live for $1000 at Samsung

Advertisement

The T7 Shield is an excellent choice for those in need of a high-performance SSD you can take with you. The rugged exterior with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance will keep the inside protected and working like a charm. It also has a dynamic thermal guard to control heat. Read/write speeds of 1050/1000 MB/s allow you to edit directly from the drive or transfer large files in a matter of seconds. The 1TB version is $25 off through the week.