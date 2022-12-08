We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Discover Samsung Event | Samsung



If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get either the new Galaxy Z Fold4 discounted or just missed out on some of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals a couple of weeks back , boy, do we have good news for you. Right now, Samsung is having another Discover Samsung Sales Event. There are plenty of other great opportunities to save across each of their product lines right now . Here are the deals of the day.

The Z Fold4 is Samsung’s premiere Galaxy smartphone, featuring a 6.2" cover screen that unfolds to a wide 7.6" display on the inside as well as an under-display camera. Ordering one today will grant you $150 off immediately. This is also stackable with a free memory upgrade and it is eligible for an enhanced trade-in credit of up to $900.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $150 off at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission 44% off Toto Washlet Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat They've thought of everything.

This bestselling bidet has ... pretty much everything you want from a toilet seat. It’s got a heated seat, a deodorizer. A remote control (yeah!), and a design that allows for no splash-back when in use. Buy for $438 at Amazon Advertisement

This enormous 55" monitor with a 1000R curvature will just swallow your vision whole. 4K gaming at 165Hz and a 1ms response time. The screen can rotate on the fly with just a small touch of the dial. Dolby Atmos and an AI sound booster give this monitor some of the best onboard audio output you’ll find. Samsung has this monstrosity for $1,0 00 off right now.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2500 at Samsung

Advertisement

The stovetop on this oven has 5 burners giving you a ton of flexibility when cooking. It being a smart oven also means you can adjust the time and temperature from wherever you are in the house using your smartphone or using voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $779 at Samsung

Advertisement

This Jet 75 from Samsung can get you a deep clean on carpet and hardwood floors alike. It is battery powered so no need to keep plugging and unplugging as you move throughout the house to clean.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $300 at Samsung

Advertisement

W hether you’re a photographer in need of additional SD cards or a gamer looking to expand their storage on their Nintendo Switch, you’re in luck. This 256GB SDXC card is $12 off.