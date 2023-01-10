Dip Into Its Predecessor Before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Releases Later This Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $38 | GameStop

In the nearly five years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild came out, this game has yet to be dethroned as the best open-world games—Elden Ring bed damned. If you some how still haven’t gotten around to playing what is likely the most must-own game of the generation, you’re in luck. You can grab the game for just $38 right now which is pretty much as low as first-party Nintendo games ever go. You’ll be able to beat in just in time before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes out later this year on May 12.