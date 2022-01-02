Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell | $110 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



It’s 2022 and if you don’t have a doorbell camera, you are living in the ‘50s! Or you have had your futuristic doorbell for a while and you need an upgrade. The eufy Security Wi-Fi video doorbell gives you a crystal clear 2k image. It spits out 2560 x 1920 HD resolution that is combined with an advanced HDR and distortion correction. This doorbell is a one-time purchase, you don’t have any hidden membership fees to worry about. You don’t even have to see your visitors face to face with the real-time with the two-way speaker. Virtually visit your people with the A.I. technology that detects body shapes and faces. Save $50 today.