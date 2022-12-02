We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Grinch 3D Illusion Door Mat | $26 | Amazon

Santa may come down the chimney, but the Grinch comes from under the floorboards. Welcome this green meanie into your home this holiday season with a 3D illusion Grinch floor mat decoration. From the right viewing angle, this holiday hater is coming right up from the floor. It’s printed on an anti-slip mat and is 19.6" by 31.4" in size. Put him under the tree or greet your guests at the front door with this classic holiday icon for $26. Luckily he isn’t literally a bad banana with a greasy black peel or you might slip pretty hard on him.