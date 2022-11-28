Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Video Camera with FE 28-70 mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Lens | $1900 | 17% Off | Best Buy
Sony - Alpha a7 II Full-Frame Mirrorless Video Camera with 28-70mm Lens | $1000 | 38% Off | Best Buy
Sony XV-1 Digital Camera | $650 | 14% Off | Best Buy
Well if it isn’t the holidays, the prime time to capture memories and store them on your hard drive. All kidding aside, Best Buy has a ton of Sony cameras on sale—plus accessories like lenses and grips. To keep things simple, check out the Sony XV-1 camera, a digital model made for vlogging and content creation. It’s $100 off and a great beginner camera that still looks great in 4K HD. But if you (or your giftee) knows a bit more about cameras, the Alpha a7 II and Alpha a7 III come with starter lenses included. These capture still and video with beautiful clarity and adaptability—with features that allow for different lighting conditions. Really, this sale is great no matter what level of experience—from cinematographer to vlogger—and it runs until December 4.
