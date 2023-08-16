It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Kitchen

Cut Everything In The Kitchen With Ease With This Knife Block Set With 59% Off

This block comes with 15 knives, and the confidence you need to cook again.

By
Jason Coles
This thing has everything you need to cut all manner of foods.
Image: Jason Coles

If you want to cook but don’t have the right tools, then today is the day to change that with this Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, which is currently 59% off at just $65. This knife set comes with a block to store all the knives in, and includes a chef knife, a slicing knife, a Santoku knife, a pairing knife, and more.

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block | $65 | 59% Off

The Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block even comes with a sharpening steel too, so you can keep those knives sharp for a very long time to come. It’s an excellent gift for yourself, or anyone you want to cook more. 

