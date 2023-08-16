Cut Everything In The Kitchen With Ease With This Knife Block Set With 59% Off

If you want to cook but don’t have the right tools, then today is the day to change that with this Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, which is currently 59% off at just $65. This knife set comes with a block to store all the knives in, and includes a chef knife, a slicing knife, a Santoku knife, a pairing knife, and more.

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block | $65 | 59% Off

The Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block even comes with a sharpening steel too, so you can keep those knives sharp for a very long time to come. It’s an excellent gift for yourself , or anyone you want to cook more.