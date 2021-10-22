Arm & Hammer Swivel Bin & Rake Pooper Scooper | $4 | Amazon

We love our dogs, but we don’t love having to pick up after them. However, it is essential and courteous. Right now, this Arm & Hammer Swivel Bin & Rake Pooper Scooper is 87% off. You’ll get two of these plus Arm & Hammer’s odor control bags that are scented. I have scented bags for my pooch’s poops, and it is a game-changer. If you have a big fluffy pal or a few, this scooper will change your life and your yard. This rotating bin allows you to easily pick up unwanted items and discard them with no sweat. The scooper is also compatible with Arm & Hammer’s heavy-duty waste bags too. Snag this right now for you and a neighbor.