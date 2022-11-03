Bedsure Faux Fur Sherpa Blanket | $29 | Amazon

Looking for a gift for a coworker or someone you don’t know very well? I’ll let you in on a little secret, my friend. Blankets. Blankets are the perfect gift for anyone. W ho doesn’t love a nice, soft blanket? At my old job, we did a white elephant gift exchange where folks pick a random gift to unwrap or take the opportunity to steal. The one blanket got stolen about five or six times. And this one right here from Bedsure is made of a faux fur sherpa material for extra coziness and comfort. It’s 20% off right now so go ahead and pick it up for someone else or even to throw on your own couch.