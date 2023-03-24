Cozy Up This Summer on These Two Adirondack Chairs for $279

There’s just something about an Adirondack chair that screams “summer” and “chill.” T hey epitomize relaxation and comfort— perfect for lounging outside, enjoying the sunshine, and sipping on a cold drink. This outdoor chair set is reclined at just the right angle, providing support for your back, neck, and head, and is made from a sturdy poly resin. That means they’re built to withstand the elements, making them ideal for outdoor use. With a multitude of colors t o choose from, they add a touch of style to any porch, patio, or backyard.

Flash Furniture Polywood Adirondack Chair | $279 | Amazon

Right now, this two- pack is discounted down to $279. Amazon lists its standard price as $1,510, but looking at its history we can tell you they’ve never been more than $400 in the past year. It’s still the lowest price we’ve seen though which is worth shouting out.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $279 at Amazon