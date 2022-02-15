Merritt Reversible 9-Pc. Queen Comforter Set | $99 | Macy’s
If you, like so many of us, enter a kind of just-functional-enough Low Power Mode this time of year, bed is probably looking real good right now (figuratively). So why not make it look actually good, too (literally)? Perhaps with the Merritt Reversible 9-Pc. Queen Comforter Set from Madison Park Essentials, since it’s now down to $99 at Macy’s? The yellow-and-gray fretwork-printed set comes with a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, two pillowcases, two pillow shams, a bedskirt, and a decorative pillow that’s sure to add a little cheer to your increasingly lengthy naps. Plus, the comforter features a design on both sides, so it’s really more like a 10-piece set. And it’s 70% off! Give your LED lamp the night off and snuggle up in your new bedding that you got very much on sale. Doctor’s orders.