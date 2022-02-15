Merritt Reversible 9-Pc. Queen Comforter Set | $99 | Macy’s



If you, like so many of us, enter a kind of just-functional-enough Low Power Mode this time of year, bed is probably looking real good right now (figuratively) . So why not make it look actually good, too (literally) ? Perhaps with the Merritt Reversible 9-Pc. Queen Comforter Set from Madison Park Essentials, since it’s now down to $99 at Macy’s? The yellow-and-gray fretwork -printed set comes with a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, two pillowcases, two pillow shams, a bedskirt, and a decorative pillow that’s sure to add a little cheer to your increasingly lengthy naps. Plus, the comforter features a design on both sides, so it’s really more like a 10-piece set. And it’s 70% off! Give your LED lamp the night off and snuggle up in your new bedding that you got very much on sale. Doctor’s orders.