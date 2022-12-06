It’s officially cold outside, which means the time of year when we impulse cancel plans is upon us. Why go out when you could be warm and cozy at home? With that in mind, here are some great deals under $50 that will make staying in a bit more comfortable.
Essential Oil Diffuser | $26 | Amazon
Chill out this winter with 28% off this essential oil diffuser. It’s hard to be stressed out when your home is filled with the relaxing scent of lavender.
Mini Projector | $44 | Amazon
Snow Joe 22" 15 amp Electric Snow Thrower
15-Amp
This Snow Joe can clear a 22" by 13" path in a single pass. Are you capable of moving up to 25 tons of snow in an hour with your shovel? Probably not, but this snow blower is.
Going to the movies may be more expensive than ever, but this mini projector is almost half off. At just $44, all you need is three movies shown on your living room wall for this to have paid for itself.
Heated Blanket | $50 | Amazon
Sometimes a regular blanket just doesn’t cut it. Crank up the heat with this heated blanket featuring 10 settings and an auto-shut off feature in the event you pass out due to cozy overload.
Large Yankee Candle | $17 | Amazon
This large candle features over 100 hours of burn time and is currently 46% off. Make your kitchen smell like a bakery without doing all that pesky baking.
Electric Tea Kettle | $30 | Amazon
Tea is on! Nothing says “time to mentally clock out for the day” like a nice glass of herbal tea while snuggled under a blanket. Make your nighttime routine calmer with 25% off this well-reviewed kettle.