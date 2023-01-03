We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 P urifying H eater + F an | $400 | 23% Off | Dyson

Hey, if you’re allergic to a lot of environmental things (like me) , you’ll know that allergens (and germs) love to hang out in the air. A purifier is a great investment for this reason—and this Dyson purifier does more than just HEPA filter the hell out of your air. It’s a space-saver—with cooling and heating functions to keep you comfortable year ‘round. This impressive cooling/ heating function can aim at just you , or oscillate 70° to spread the good vibes around the room. And for my allergen-concerned friends out there, the HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles—like dander and pollen—so you can breathe better. Start the new year with a breath of fresh air!