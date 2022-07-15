Dreo Cruiser Pro Tower Fan | $70 | Amazon

Summer doesn’t mean you need to sweat your ball off in your home. A tower fan can do wonders to keep the air flowing in your bedroom or living room area. Take this Dreo Cruiser Pro tower fan for instance. The 90°oscillating cooling fan with a wide-angle oscillation and long wind curve provides effective airflow distribution. Get the airflow exactly where you need it. Four different speeds and three different modes for Normal, Natural, or Sleep. The fan can be practically silent, running at only 40dB. Amazon has it right now for a cool $10 off its usual price of $80.