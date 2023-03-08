It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Cool Down With the HyperChiller for Just $21

An Amazon bestseller, and the embodiment of a sunglasses emoji.

Erin O'Brien
In one minute, the HyperChiller makes beverage ice cold.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Warmer weather is upon us. Did you know you can make iced coffee at home? What a wonder. But if you haven’t the 12-hour patience for cold brew, and perhaps other drinks are best served chilled—this HyperChiller is a modern marvel that will cool anything down in a minute.

HyperChiller HC2 | $21 | 17% Off | Amazon

The HyperChiller will reside in your freezer until IT’S TIME. Once IT’S TIME, simply pour your beverage of choice into the double-frozen vessel, wait a minute, then pour back out. The multi-chamber design is the equivalent of putting 30 ice cubes in a drink—but it doesn’t dilute anything. Modern science? Amazing. 

