A good blender can be life-changing . Drinks made to order, fresh smoothies, juices, and ice-crushing power—that’s what summer is all about, baby! This Oster blender is $20 off—a cool $70 total, rather than its original $90. It also includes a glass jar for on-the-go sipping that you can blend right into. Luxury!

The gritty parts: this blender’s blade boasts “dual direction technology, ” which kind of just means it crushes ice really, really well, and nothing will get stuck on it. It also creates a kind of vortex, so no ingredient is left un-smoothed. Why stop at smoothies? They also suggest trying to make salsas with it. Hey, whatever the party calls for.