$10 Roblox Gift Card | $8 | Eneba | Use code: ROBLOX10



I’m gonna be real here: I have no idea what Roblox is. I know, I’m showing my age here. I don’t have anything against it, mind you. I’m sure it’s cool. It is just one of those gaming phenomenon that makes me realize I will not always be “in the know” for my entire life. I could not tell you what this game looks like or what the gameplay is. I didn’t even know it had in-game currency. Well, it does! Eneba is running a sale on Roblox gift cards today. $10 cards sold for $8. Please don’t make fun of me. I am fragile and old. I only know who Mario is and now he is dead. Give me a break!

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 04/28/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/06/2021.