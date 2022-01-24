Body pillows. What an invention! After all, they do more than just add a little zhuzh to your bed; they have uses that range from the therapeutic to the medicinal and beyond. And yes, of course, they can still be great decor. Also cuddle buddies. Or whatever you use them for! So for this week’s Co-op, we here at Ye Olde Kinja Deals have a question for you: What’s your favorite body pillow? And, more than that, why?

Maybe you like a memory foam body pillow to relieve pressure on your back as you sleep. Or an alternative down pillow props you up during work-from-bed days. Could be there’s another reason you have one altogether. We don’t judge!



A few rules for the nominations:

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific body pillow, why it is your favorite, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple pillows, but please put each one in a separate comment or reply on Twitter. 3) Vote by starring someone else’s comment or liking someone else’s Twitter reply.

Let’s hear it.