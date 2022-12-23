American Soft Linen 6-Piece Towel Set | $40



Picture this: you’ve just had a wonderfully warming shower, and you feel clean down to your core. There’s little in life that can make you feel better than you do right now, but a good set of towels might improve things anyway. This American Soft Linen 6-Piece Towel Set is just the key to unlocking your full potential as a human being, and it’s currently 45% off too. This American Soft Linen 6-Piece Towel Set comes in a stunning variety of colors, includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, are made from 100% Turkish cotton for comfort, and are made to be exceptionally fluffy. They’re everything you could want in a set of towels , and if you squint hard and cover your ears maybe they’ll compliment you too?