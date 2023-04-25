It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Clean Up Outside With 46% Off Amazon’s Choice Pressure Washer

Grime and dirt are no match for Greenworks' $102 wonder.

Erin O'Brien
Take 46% off this ultra-powerful pressure washer.
Photo: Amazon

Banish dirt and grime to the underworld with this 46% off pressure washer—Amazon’s choice! $102 is just a small investment for spiffy walkways and patios. It even includes a soap siphon hose for adding soap to your pressure washing. Spiffy, sparkly patios ONLY.

Greenworks 2000 PSI (13 Amp) Electric Pressure Washer | $102 | 46% Off | Amazon

Amazon’s choice pressure washer also has nozzles that adjust the pressure and reach of the wash. No crevice of your siding will go un-washed! Seriously! 20' of hose and 35' of power cord are no joke—that’s enough reach to wrap around the patio and then some. Grab this steep 46% off discount and make your outdoor area shine!

