Likely, you’ll be spending more time indoors as the seasons change. For better or, let’s be honest, worse, that’s more time with dust, dander, and pet hair. In this house, we stan a Dyson vacuum to clean up any unpleasant additions to our floors—and thankfully, there are quite a few on sale right now! Grab these deals and clean up your space with the best of the best.
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute | $450 | 25% Off
The V10 Absolute has 60 minutes of runtime in one charge—absolutely perfect for a deep-clean. It also boasts the latest “hair de-tangling technology,” which is great if your furry friend (or long-haired partner) sheds. As with many Dysons, this vacuum includes tools and brushes to reach crevices with the handheld motor.
Dyson V8 Absolute | $350 | 30% Off
The biggest price-drop on this list, the Dyson V8 is a lightweight powerhouse with deep-cleaning capabilities. Exclusive to Dyson is the “Fluffy” attachment, with woven nylon and carbon fibers that go easy on delicate hard floors.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra (Prussian Blue/Copper) | $550 | 15% Off
This ultra-lightweight intelligent vacuum adjusts suction, power, and run time to give your floors the best cleaning they’ve ever experienced. The Laser Slim Fluffy attachment makes invisible particles visible for a deeper, more complex cleaning. The LED screen analyzes what types of particles have been sucked up.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute (Gold) | $550 | 15% Off
This is a similar model to the blue V12 absolute, but includes a fabric and mattress tool for upholstery vacuuming. Same great core technology, same laser-focused cleaning.
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete | $450 | 18% Off
An old-school vacuum with new-school technology. This upright Dyson has a flexible head—that’s what the “ball” is—and a pet groom tool, to remove loose hair from your medium-large animals. Same awesome tools and advanced filtration!