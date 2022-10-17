Dyson Vacuum Sale | Up to 30% Off | Dyson



Likely, you’ll be spending more time indoors as the seasons change. For better or, let’s be honest, worse, that’s more time with dust, dander, and pet hair. In this house, we stan a Dyson vacuum to clean up any unpleasant additions to our floors—and thankfully, there are quite a few on sale right now! Grab these deals and clean up your space with the best of the best.

The V10 Absolute has 60 minutes of runtime in one charge—absolutely perfect for a deep-clean. It also boasts the latest “hair de-tangling technology,” which is great if your furry friend (or long-haired partner) sheds. As with many Dysons, this vacuum includes tools and brushes to reach crevices with the handheld motor.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $450 at Dyson

The biggest price-drop on this list, the Dyson V8 is a lightweight powerhouse with deep-cleaning capabilities. Exclusive to Dyson is the “Fluffy” attachment, with woven nylon and carbon fibers that go easy on delicate hard floors.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $350 at Dyson

Advertisement

This ultra-lightweight intelligent vacuum adjusts suction, power, and run time to give your floors the best cleaning they’ve ever experienced. The Laser Slim Fluffy attachment makes invisible particles visible for a deeper, more complex cleaning. The LED screen analyzes what types of particles have been sucked up.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $550 at Dyson

Advertisement

This is a similar model to the blue V12 absolute, but includes a fabric and mattress tool for upholstery vacuuming. Same great core technology, same laser-focused cleaning.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $550 at Dyson

Advertisement

An old-school vacuum with new-school technology. This upright Dyson has a flexible head—that’s what the “ball” is—and a pet groom tool, to remove loose hair from your medium-large animals. Same awesome tools and advanced filtration!