Eufy Clean HomeVac H20 Cordless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner | $100 | Amazon | Promo Code USH20eufy

Okay, so you were driving home from the McDonald’s drive-thru and couldn’t help yourself. You could smell it sitting in the passenger seat beside you and that 5-minute drive home was feeling more excruciating than usual . You helped yourself to some fries, but oh wait. One dropped in that impossible-to-reach spot between your seat and the center console ... That was eight months ago. It’s time to clean that up along with all the other bits of crud that have built up over time. This powerful 40A W handheld vacuum from Eufy has car-specific tools get you into every weird corner such as the built-in retractable tool, extension hose, and brush head. You can save $20 on your Eufy Clean HomeVac H20 when using the promo code USH20eufy.