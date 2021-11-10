The Battery Organizer Storage Case | $16 | Amazon



Are you the type of person who dumps all your batteries into a drawer and forgets about them? Me too. In fact, I’ve had to buy several packs of batteries because I lost the first ones. Stop doing that with this Battery Organizer Storage Case, which can hold all types of batteries and keep them accessible for you. Stop using your junk drawer as an excuse to lose them all. This great-looking plastic case will not only provide a better haven for your little power babies (yes, that is their name now, just like in Trover Saves the Universe) but it’ll look good while doing it. Seriously. Get organized. It’s about time. I’m talking to myself more than I am you, now, though.