Shark IONFlex 2X DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum | $219 | MorningSave

I have what I would mostly call a very good vacuum. The suction is great, it has a very high capacity to fill before it needs emptying, but there’s one problem. Couches. My furniture sits pretty low so my vacuum just bumps in into the front of it. I take the tube off and put an attachment on the end, but none of them are pointed at the ground properly to actually gather up all the dust and crud. But that’s not an issue with the Shark IONFlex 2X. This vacuum can bend and contort to get into even the most diff icult of places. It’s also cordless and comes with 2 battery packs so you can get it anywhere in the house and never need to worry about the charge dying on you. MorningSave has the vacuum for $219 right now.