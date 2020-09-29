Image : Circulon

Around six years ago, I tried my first Circulon frying pan. It was my roommate’s, and he swore by it. A deep pan with high sides, the Circulon was perfect for everything from deep frying chicken to frying onions. When my roommate moved out, he left the frying pan to me. Recently, I upgraded to a new set. The one I had been using was at least ten years old and still in quite good condition. But don’t just take my word for it.



The Non-Stick Quality

Image : Circulon

Jessica Randhawa, the head chef, recipe creator, photographer, and writer behind The Forked Spoon discovered Circulon on a vacation in Tahoe. Her relative had a set of them and she fell in love.



“While stainless steel has many benefits for cooking in general, cleaning stainless steel can sometimes be quite a time-consuming process. When time is short, non-stick is great to get the cooking done efficiently,” Randhawa shared in an interview with The Inventory.

Not everyone is a fan though. “The Circulon brand makes a variety of affordably priced non-stick cookware lines, focused on hard anodized and stainless steel construction,” David Lewis of Kitchen Ambition tell me.

Image : Circulon

However, “Many owners reported that their Circulon daily fryer began to lose its non-stick properties after 24-36 months, some sooner. Dishwasher cleaning or use of metal utensils tend to accelerate the cookware’s aging rapidly.”



Those that love Circulon, like myself, take the precautions to ensure that we take good care of the non-stick by using silicone and wood utensils and avoiding the dishwasher.

“Make sure to have proper soft silicon utensils for non-stick cooking. The last thing you want to do is take a metal spatula to a non-stick pan,” Randhawa shares her expert opinion.

What Circulon Frying Pans Are Used For?

Image : Circulon

Circulon frying pans are extremely versatile and come in many different sizes, with various depths. “I have loved using my Circulon non-stick to make almost every meal I make on my stovetop. I make eggs, grilled cheese, burgers, tacos, chicken, and broccoli, says Janell Poulette, mom of three, and blogger from Saving You Dinero. If I make it on the stovetop—it’s in my Circulon non-stick frying pan.”

“We love our Circulon frying pan because it works great to make a fast lunch or dinner without worrying about a hard to clean sticky mess afterward,” Randhawa shares. “Circulon non-stick pans heat food very evenly, and their non-stick makes cleaning up very easy. I love making easy quesadillas and grilled cheese sandwiches on my Circulon for my son’s lunch.”

Circulon frying pans have rubberized grips, but they are safe for the oven up to 400 degrees. I love using them for things that I take from the stove to the oven, like mac and cheese. I also use mine for like the experts, for everything from eggs to fried chicken.

Why Circulon?

Image : Circulon

Circulon offers a unique style of non-stick, with raised ridges that are unique to the brand. This allows the non-stick to last longer and not get damaged as easily.

“They heat evenly and they are truly non-stick. I love their warranty. They have a lifetime warranty and if you have any issues you can submit a claim online and if it is approved—they will send you a brand new pan,” Poulette tells me. “Their newest pan doesn’t have screws where the handle meets the pan—so no foods get stuck. It’s completely flat.”