Circle Week at Target Means Up to 40% Off Storewide
Huge deals on the latest tech, home goods, clothes, and more are running all week for Target Circle members, join now so you don't miss out.
Circle Week is one of Target's biggest sale events of the year, with deals up to 40% off.
Amazon Prime Day isn't the only massive sale event of the week, especially if you're already a Target Circle 360 member. Circle Week has already kicked off, and from now through Saturday there are huge deals of up to 40% off storewide both in person and online. Some of the biggest bargains during Target Circle Week live in the tech, home, and fashion departments, where you might find deals that go even above 40% off if you look closely enough.
The way to unlock these amazing Circle Week deals is by becoming a Target Circle 360 member, and there are plans for everyone that will save you hundreds of dollars during Target Week and also the other 51 weeks of the year. There are also discounted Circle 360 memberships available for college students, Circle Card holders, and government assistant recipients. Target's also offering a 14-day free trial membership to Circle 360, and there is no better time to try it out than during Circle Week. Head to Target all week long, in person or online, and cash in on the huge savings.