I’m sorry for the bad puns. Let me start over: The Australian beauty brand Hey Bud Skincare is having an Early Black Friday sale, with deals on multiple accessories and product bundles worth lighting up. I mean, c hecking out. The line is renowned for its hemp-infused products, from which it draws its name, logo, and my terrible jokes. But I am done making those now, because the line is cool. The hemp oils in their products are meant to help with aging skin, designed to “moderate” oil production (aka, keep it from becoming too dry or oily). From headbands to moisturizers to entire sets, there’s definitely something here to interest you. And if you’re not on board already, know that some of the sales go as high as 50% off. Also: Pretty innovative gift. You don’t have to be a joker, smoker, or midnight toker to know that.

