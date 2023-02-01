It's all consuming.
Check Out These Small Businesses You Can Support on Amazon

From coffee to clothing steamers, you can buy directly from the brand.

By
Erin O'Brien
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Check Out These Small Businesses You Can Support on Amazon
Photo: Pexels

Look, Amazon sells ... everything. The giant sells basically anything you can dream about—but often you’ll come across Amazon’s own brands and own wares. Many small businesses sell on Amazon too—and some of them have specialty products that are standouts. Here are a few worth looking into—from kitchen staples to odor eliminators.

Fly By Jing XL Sichuan Chili Crisp | $35

Image for article titled Check Out These Small Businesses You Can Support on Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Fly By Jing’s chili crisp is a savory and hot pantry staple. This umami delight is small-batch crafted in Chengdu, the founder’s hometown. It’s all-natural, delicious, and you’ll want to grace everything from noodles to pizza with it.

Nguyen Coffee Supply Moxy Whole Arabica Coffee Bean | $22 | 22% Off

Image for article titled Check Out These Small Businesses You Can Support on Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Nguyen Coffee Supply brings Vietnamese coffee stateside, with bold flavors and names to match them. This Arabica bean is roasted fresh in Brooklyn and delivered right to your door via Amazon.

Sterling Forever - Five Days of Hoops Box Set | $200

Image for article titled Check Out These Small Businesses You Can Support on Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
One of Oprah’s recent favorite things is Sterling Forever’s box set: five pairs of silver hoops to mix and match with your piercings or wear alone as a statement pair. The box includes hollow hoops and mini hoops among the hypoallergenic pairs.

Nori Press, Compact Iron & Steamer for Clothes | $120

Image for article titled Check Out These Small Businesses You Can Support on Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
No, this isn’t a 2000s flat iron: this is a clothing steamer and iron. It weighs 1.4 pounds, is 14" long, and is perfect for travel—business or otherwise. You don’t need an iron if this thing irons both sides of your clothes.


Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator | $50

Image for article titled Check Out These Small Businesses You Can Support on Amazon
Graphic: Amazon
Amazon’s bestselling stain and odor remover for animals (cats, dogs, and otherwise) is this small business. The gallon-size will run you $50, and you’ll want to keep it around: from carpet, to tile, to hardwood floors, this pet-safe solution contains natural enzymes that feed on terrible smells.

Home