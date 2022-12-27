We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Samsung Jet Vacuums are hardworking, ultra-tech-y vacuums that look nice. Vacuums you don’t mind company seeing when they’re over. Because hey, you cleaned for them! Right now you can buy Samsung’s signature vacuums on sale—up to $300 off select vacuums. They’re all very unique in their own way.

The Bespoke Jet vacuum is aesthetically pleasing, and it doesn’t skimp on the special features. Five layers of filtration and a wonderful flex tool helps you reach high spaces and bust the dust in all crevices of your home. A beauty! What grace!

The Jet Bot AI+ recognizes obstacles (hence the name) and moves around them to deep clean your space. The clean station pulses the air out of the vacuum body, with multi-layered filtration that catches even the tiniest particles of dust.

The Samsung Jet 75 is a nice, traditional cordless model, but still kicks the same dust-butt as the other guys. The “turbo brush” traps dust particles on any surface, from hardwood to carpet. You can remove the battery to charge, for utmost flexibility too.

This Samsung Jet stick vacuum has an easy empty dustbin: just place it at op the clean station and it empties automatically. This one’s designed for ultra-tight places, like stairs and windows, and cleans itself by unclogging dust when in-use.