Bedside Charging Table Lamp | $23 | Clip Coupon

Make the best use out of your nightstand beside your bed by replacing your lamp with one that can charge your phone and other devices. Equipped with two USBs and two AC slots, this lamp acts as a charging up while you sleep. The lamp itself is touch controlled and fully dimmable by just long pressing the base when it’s turned on—great for reading, working , or sleeping with just a bit of light on in case you need to get up and find your way to the bathroom or to the kitchen for a late-night snack. The lamp is 15% off right now when you clip the coupon on the product page.