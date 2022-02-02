Hercules Tuff Charging Station | $34 | Amazon



I’ve got about four or five things on my person that have a battery in them at any given time. It’s difficult to keep track of it all let alone fully charged. Sometimes I’m running around my apartment trying to remember which outlet I plugged my watch int o last. It sure would be better to just have them all charging it one place, wouldn’t it? Wouldn’t that be nice? Like if there were a product on sale that could do that for me? Anyway, unrelated, this charging station that can charge up top six devices is $6 off. The charging is also boosted to be much faster. The product page claims it’s 58% faster than other devices offering 2.0 amps or less actually.