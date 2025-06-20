Walmart has Tons Of LEGO Sets on Sale – Here's Our Favorites

Gosh, I love LEGO. There's something therapeutic about the process. You just pop on a podcast or audiobook, maybe some music, and then just lose yourself in the build. Step by step following the little instruction pamphlet, seeing your work manifested in front of you. In a lot of jobs, it's hard to really measure success and see the impact of your effort, so it's nice to be able to do something where you can see immediate results of your effort and progress. And then at the end, you have something cool to display.

LEGO is celebrating Bricktember with a bunch of deals on various sets. We've pulled some of the best deals for you to peruse below.

LEGO Botanicals Orchid These flower LEGO sets have really taken off in the last few years. Almost every millennial I know has one as a decoration on a shelf somewhere in their home. This multi-colored artificial orchid makes for a wonderful gift and right now it's $10 off.

See for $40 at Walmart LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Millennium Falcon Of course we're gonna have a Star Wars deal on this list. You can get the 25th anniversary edition of the iconic starship piloted by Han and Chewy. The 921-piece set is currently on sale for $17 off.

See for $68 at Walmart LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant One of the best new partnerships LEGO has established in recent years is with Nintendo. The Super Mario sets have been awesome, and this Piranha Plant is right up there. It's an even more nerdy version of the flower sets when you think about it. Get one for $12 off.

See for $48 at Walmart LEGO Ideas Polaroid Photography heads don't want to pass this one up — a replica display model of an old school LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 camera. When you hit the shutter button, you can have a 'photo' of some LEGO minifigures eject from the bottom. That's just adorable. Get the LEGO camera for $16 off.

See for $64 at Walmart LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar LEGO's range of advent calendars are a wonderful way to countdown to the holidays. This Star Wars-themed set is great for boys and girls alike and includes miniature versions of some of the fan-favorite droids found throughout the franchise. Right now, it's $7 off.