Early Black Friday | Best Buy
As we enter November we’ll be seeing a ton of great deals to get us started on our shopping for the holiday season. Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or just looking to treat yourself to some new tech, Best Buy has a bunch of awesome stuff on sale right now.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $50 off
Keep track of your timers, alarms, calendar, news, and more with the Echo Show 5. Play music or make video calls all with your voice for $50 off.
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle | $200 off
This security bundle comes with three Arlo Pro 4 cameras that can capture 160° views in HD resolution.
Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook (14") | $200 off
You can save $200 on a 2-in-1 Chromebook from Asus. Flip the keyboard around to the back to use the laptop as a table via its touchscreen.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ | $330 off
The Surface Pro 7+ packs an Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD. It comes with a cover to be used as a keyboard as well as protect the screen when not in use.
Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Air Fryer | $35 off
To let you in on a little secret—air fryers are just countertop convection ovens. That’s far from a bad thing though. Preheat up to 400°F way faster than on a standard oven.
Beurer Wake-Up Light | $27 off
Nothing wakes me up quite like the sun shining through my window. However, not all rooms got windows facing the east. In this case, you can simulate that experience with a wake-up lamp.
Bromic Outdoor Space Heater | $313 off
Entertain guests out in the backyard all year long with the help of an outdoor space heater. The contoured design helps keep it stable from wind and it can cover up to 215sqft.