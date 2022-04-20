Pokémon TCG: Dragonite V or Hoopa V Box | $20 | Gamestop



If dragon or ghost types are your jam, this Pokémon TCG: Dragonite V or Hoopa V Box is for you. These boxes have been flying off the shelves since they were first released. Adding this box to your collection will elevate your status in the trainer realm. Each of these boxes has one foil promo card, one foil oversized card, four Pokémon TCG booster packs, and a code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online. This is the perfect addition to any Pokémon collection, so grab it while you can. While you don’t get to pick which box you receive you are getting it for only $20, whereas Dragonite is sold out in a lot of locations.