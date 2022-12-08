PI Store Waterproof Car Roof Bag with Protective Mat | $40 | 20% Off + Clip Coupon | Amazon

If you’re the cross-country roadtrip type, the outdoorsy overpacker, or just trying to move without hiring too many movers—this waterproof rooftop cargo bag is just the thing for you! It’s 20% off, plus a 50% off coupon, and I’ll save you the math: it’ll be $40. This bag works on cars with and without roof racks, with easy fasteners to secure it. Made of a military-grade waterproof material, this bag has heat-sealed seams and a secure zipper, so your stuff stays in, and weather stays out. It doubles your trunk space with 16 cubic feet of room—campsite overpackers rejoice. Anyway, this deal is ridiculous, and this bag is seriously weatherproof. Buy it for $40 while you can!