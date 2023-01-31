Car Upgrades You Didn't Know You Needed

Driving is a necessity but it doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Prepare yourself for adverse situations on the road and make the monotonous ones more enjoyable with these affordable upgrades for your little vehicle that could.
TUHIMO Heated Steering Wheel Cover | $20 | Amazon
There’s nothing worse than rolling out of bed into a cold car with a frigid steering wheel. Keep your 10 and 2 nice and toasty with 39% off this cigarette lighter battery-powered gadget.
FBK Tire Inflator | $28 | Amazon
Another great cigarette lighter-powered tool? This tire inflator. You never know where you’ll be when your tires will get a little low. Save the day on a road trip and over 25% on this travel must-have.
Svpast Portable Jumpstarter | $45 | Amazon
Usually it takes two to jump a car, but this portable charger allows you to get back on the road solo. Added bonus? It also comes with USB ports that can be used to charge your phone in a pinch. Get it now for 44% off.
Rove R2 4K Dash Cam | $120 | Amazon
A dash cam is a great tool for both collecting interesting footage of your travels and having proof that you really did hit a moose on your way to work. This highly-reviewed option comes with night vision as well as GPS.
Govee Smart LED Strips | $27 | Amazon
Add some color to your ride with these smart phone-compatible LED strips. Set the mood for late night drives and make finding that thing you dropped a little bit easier.