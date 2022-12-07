We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Refurbished Apple iPad Pro 9.7" - 32GB | $190 | 68% Off | StackSocial

You spent all season picking out gifts for others, so it’s time to give yourself a gift. A refurbished iPad is a very reasonable self-gift —and this one is only $190 right now at StackSocial. A small investment, but a nice one! Use for studying, reading, or streaming on-the-go, with 32GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi capabilities. I mean duh, it’s an iPad, you already know this. But a refurbished iPad might make you realize you’ve missed being a tablet guy, ever since you spilled coffee on your last iPad. And finding one this cheap? A holiday miracle. Buy for $190 on StackSocial while it’s still got that extra 16% off.