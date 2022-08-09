Kitchen Shears | $16 | 73% Off | Amazon
My personal favorite kitchen item is a kitchen shear—and this shear/seafood scissor combo is a whopping 73% off at Amazon right now. With kitchen shears, you don’t have to worry about being the best at knifework—they’re just scissors! These are useful for cutting meat into small pieces, and—not to be graphic—but you can easily butcher a chicken with them too. This $16 pair includes a seafood scissor, so crack open those lobster claws and crab legs with ease. On the veg side, kitchen shears are the easiest way to cut those fresh herbs you grew and garnish your dish. No matter how you use ‘em, they’re an instant plus-up to your culinary arsenal.