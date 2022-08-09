Kitchen Shears | $16 | 73% Off | Amazon

My personal favorite kitchen item is a kitchen shear—and this shear/seafood scissor combo is a whopping 73% off at Amazon right now. With kitchen shears, you don’t have to worry about being the best at knifework—they’re just scissors! These are useful for cutting meat into small pieces , and— n ot to be graphic— but you can easily butcher a chicken with them too. This $16 pair includes a seafood scissor, so crack open those lobster claws and crab legs with ease. On the veg side , kitchen shears are the easiest way to cut those fresh herbs you grew and garnish your dish . No matter how you use ‘em, they’re an instant plus-up to your culinary arsenal .