Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Valentine’s Day is coming up, but you’ve still got time to order gifts for that special dork in your life. If you’re looking for something a little nerdier than the your usual romantic fare, we have a few suggestions.

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Nothing says “I love you,” quite like adamantly refusing to say “I love you.” At least if you’re a Star Wars fan. This photo frame features the iconic dialogue between Han and Leia from The Empire Strikes Back. If photo frames aren’t your thing, though, you can find this exchange on everything from pillow cases to coffee mugs to matching necklaces.

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Thanos’ gigantic gauntlet was a little extra, but this infinity gauntlet-style bracelet is comparatively tame. Chains reach out from the bracelet to five rings, each with a separate “gem” corresponding the the infinity stones from the movies. Obsessive nerds will even notice that the color placement matches the movie gauntlet perfectly. The materials are cheap—this is closer to costume jewelry than a piece you might wear to a fancy gala—but for hardcore comic nerds, the design will probably matter more than whether or not the gems are real. Alternatively, if you’d prefer something a little more subtle, you can go with a six-gemmed infinity gauntlet themed ring instead.

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

For the die-hard Harry Potter fan, the lone word “Always,” can be an instant tear jerker. Hopefully, your Valentine is a little more receptive to your affection than the one Snape held a candle for. If so, your partner can hug this pillow with the famous exchange between Dumbledore and Snape as you both cry it out one more time.

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Speaking of holding a candle, these Secular Saints candles put a non-religious spin on patron saint candles. Despite the name, many of these “patron saints” are scientists, mathemeticians, and other nerdy heroes like Ada Lovelace, Nikola Tesla, and William Shakespeare. Buy your partner one of these candles and maybe even use it as a centerpiece for candelit dinner.

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

For the coffee drinker in your life, this color-changing Super Mario mug can hit your partner with a blast of nostalgia while they’re also getting a blast of energy in the morning. While cool, the mug shows the terrain and obstacles of a classic Super Mario Bros. level, but once you fill it with coffee, the mug changes to show the blue sky, enemies, and Mario himself. It’s a novelty item, to be sure, but it’s a delight for old-school gaming fans.

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Teddy bears are a popular Valentine’s Day gift. They’re also rather common. If the nerd in your life likes something a little more unique—and if they’re a fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender, one of the best, most creative cartoons on the market—then this Appa plushie is a perfect substitute. It’s big, it’s huggable, and it’s got all six of Appa’s floofy legs for your partner to play with.

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Sequin pillows are oddly satisfying to play with. Depending on which way you run your hand across them, the sequins fold to reveal one color or the other. That’s all well and good, but this one features shiny gold sequins on one side, and Jeff Goldblum’s strangely attractive mug on the other, which is a big step up! Aside from becoming a meme all unto himself, Jeff Goldblum’s been a mainstay of geek films from Jurassic Park to Thor: Ragnarok, so he’ll fit right in with your other nerdy decor.